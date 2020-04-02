Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of WLTW traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.