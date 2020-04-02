WinCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $25,588.00 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 61.1% lower against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00016083 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $25,588.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

