Winco Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 874.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Winco token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. Winco has a market capitalization of $588,249.73 and $12.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Winco has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070985 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00341983 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000882 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047479 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011373 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011357 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012643 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Winco Profile

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 tokens. Winco’s official website is winco.io. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

