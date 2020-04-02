Wings Price Reaches $0.0179 on Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Binance and Kyber Network. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $64,728.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui, Binance, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

