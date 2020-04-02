Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Christopher J. Braun Buys 2,000 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Christopher J. Braun acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 58,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.87. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,477,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 342,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,085,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

