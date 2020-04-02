Wolfe Research Downgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Underperform

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.52.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,729,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805,274. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 155.5% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.