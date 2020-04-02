Wolfe Research Lowers Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Underperform

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 15,862,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,519,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 2,311,873 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $9,722,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $7,818,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

