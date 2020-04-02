WOLLO Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,647.96 (WLO)

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. WOLLO has a total market capitalization of $99,647.96 and approximately $6,167.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOLLO token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex and Stellarport. In the last seven days, WOLLO has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.02595957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194095 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WOLLO Profile

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WOLLO is pigzbe.com.

WOLLO Token Trading

WOLLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOLLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

