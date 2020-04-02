Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 745 ($9.80) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 900 ($11.84). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,126.50 ($14.82).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 702 ($9.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,018.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,073.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total transaction of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

