World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.27% of World Fuel Services worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:INT opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

