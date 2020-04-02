WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 914 ($12.02).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at GBX 499.44 ($6.57) on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 729.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 931.10.

In other WPP news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 3,330 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.