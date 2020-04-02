Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $290,631.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $6,860.90 or 1.00724374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $290,631.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029792 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00072962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000657 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000810 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001421 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 986 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

