Wynn Resorts’ (WYNN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after buying an additional 1,480,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,852,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $644,230,000 after acquiring an additional 308,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,728,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

