X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Hits $808,942.47

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $808,942.47 and approximately $6,124.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000635 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00080577 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000465 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,878,952,791 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.