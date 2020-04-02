Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to post $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.33 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $380.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.