XGOX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $16,150.90 and approximately $21.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XGOX alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029928 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,870.42 or 1.00646546 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000808 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001416 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000323 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Crex24, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XGOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XGOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.