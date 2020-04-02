XinFin Network (XDCE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network and COSS. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $295,876.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.02532986 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00304667 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,787,820,222 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io.

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

