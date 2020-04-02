Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $274,648,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,821,000 after buying an additional 384,160 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 303,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after buying an additional 379,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. 88,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,699. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

