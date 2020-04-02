XYO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,687.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. XYO has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $8,687.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, KuCoin, DDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.04640362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00066203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036538 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010794 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, KuCoin, DDEX, YoBit, LATOKEN, DEx.top, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.