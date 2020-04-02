Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1,898.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,744 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

