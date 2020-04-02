Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 216.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.07% of Yum China worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Yum China by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 308,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $180,939,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE YUMC opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.