Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to report sales of $5.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $23.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $25.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $28.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.24. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $199,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

