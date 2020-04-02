Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $98,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Cadiz by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cadiz by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 99,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

