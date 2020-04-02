Zacks: Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.45 Million

Analysts expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to announce $511.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the highest is $545.90 million. California Resources posted sales of $690.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.15 million.

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 4.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. California Resources has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

