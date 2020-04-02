Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.75. Iqvia reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 728,828 shares of company stock worth $119,608,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.90.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

