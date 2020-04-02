Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.84 Million

Brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $123.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.50 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $121.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $492.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.90 million to $505.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $521.22 million, with estimates ranging from $461.00 million to $557.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

