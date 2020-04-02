Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.01. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $54.20 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

