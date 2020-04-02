Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,881. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

