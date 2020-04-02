Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.50. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

AMAT stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,002,000 after buying an additional 1,208,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,764,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,980,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,484,000 after buying an additional 1,417,816 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

