Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.70 Million

Equities analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report $151.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.08 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $150.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $628.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.61 million to $662.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $668.90 million, with estimates ranging from $617.51 million to $729.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 613,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $11,734,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

