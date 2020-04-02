Zacks: Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will post sales of $153.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.39 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $177.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $654.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.10 million to $683.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $641.18 million, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $685.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

