Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $704.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $704.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $681.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.68 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $809.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $10,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,959,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,331 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2,470.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 839,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

