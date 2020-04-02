Zacks: Analysts Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Novocure reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $688,399.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,777.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,021. Novocure has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

