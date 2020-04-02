Zacks: Analysts Expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,083,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

