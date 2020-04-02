Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post sales of $86.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $89.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $85.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $381.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.70 million to $395.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $421.88 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $449.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply