Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post sales of $86.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $89.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $85.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $381.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.70 million to $395.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $421.88 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $449.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

