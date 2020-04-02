Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $46.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $47.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $181.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.40 million to $182.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $186.60 million, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $191.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $493.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

In related news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $25,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,350,390. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

