Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to post sales of $419.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.95 million and the highest is $523.30 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $546.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler downgraded Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares during the period.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

