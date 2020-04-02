Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.14. Cimpress reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $10.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cimpress from to in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

CMPR opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 191,375 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,809,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 98,212 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

