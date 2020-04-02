Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,784,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after buying an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 868,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

