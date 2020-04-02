Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will post $547.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $534.00 million and the highest is $561.10 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $450.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

CG stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.74.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

