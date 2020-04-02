Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.72 Million

Brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $683.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $685.33 million and the lowest is $680.51 million. TransUnion reported sales of $619.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

