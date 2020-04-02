Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to post $244.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.21 million and the lowest is $216.44 million. Yelp posted sales of $235.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $884.20 million to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $921.00 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

NYSE:YELP opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.04. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 153,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,061,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.