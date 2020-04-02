Zacks: Brokerages Expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report sales of $296.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.70 million to $297.10 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $306.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.2% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,336.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $62,066,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

