Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $841.04 Million

Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report sales of $841.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $834.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $851.04 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $827.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 2,041,351 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,231,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

