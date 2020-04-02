Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,517.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $20.64. 517,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,795. The firm has a market cap of $834.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.91. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

