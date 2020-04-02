Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to post sales of $94.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.54 million. Regional Management reported sales of $81.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $411.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.39 million to $413.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $467.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

