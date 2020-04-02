Zacks: Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Enstar Group an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $5.86 on Thursday, hitting $158.38. The stock had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,348. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.96. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

