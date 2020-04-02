Zano Tops 1-Day Volume of $93,935.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Zano has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $93,935.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.02600136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00192635 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,084,865 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,365 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars.

