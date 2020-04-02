Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,192 shares of company stock worth $2,199,919. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Zayo Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zayo Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

