Zcash Price Tops $32.54 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Zcash has a market cap of $314.47 million and approximately $453.35 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $32.54 or 0.00477783 BTC on major exchanges including CEX.IO, CoinExchange, BCEX and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00109579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00083284 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000498 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,664,356 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, Bitinka, LBank, Kraken, Bitfinex, Crex24, WEX, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Coinrail, Upbit, BigONE, Gate.io, BiteBTC, OTCBTC, LocalTrade, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, CEX.IO, Liquid, Huobi, GOPAX, BCEX, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Bithumb, YoBit, Coinut, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Tux Exchange, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Mercatox, Graviex, Exmo, Gemini, Braziliex, C2CX, Cryptopia, Allcoin, Poloniex, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Kuna, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, Bitlish and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

